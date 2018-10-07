Spanish opera diva Montserrat Caballé dies at 85

Famed Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballé, who performed with Freddie Mercury on the song "Barcelona," died Saturday aged 85.
Caballé passed away overnight in Barcelona after being hospitalized for two weeks, according to the city's Sant Pau Hospital. The cause of death was not specified.
The body of the soprano will be transferred to Les Corts funeral home, also in Barcelona, with the funeral expected to be held on Monday.
The duet "Barcelona," released in 1987, became the signature song of the 1992 Olympic Games held in the city.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid tribute on Twitter to a "great ambassador of our country," saying "her voice and her tenderness will stay with us forever."
