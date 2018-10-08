Clear

Police find body of missing Maine teacher

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that the remains of a woman found are those of Kristin Westra, a teacher who had been missing for almost a week.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 5:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that remains of a woman found Friday are those of a teacher who had been missing for almost a week.

The body of Kristin Westra was discovered near her home in a wooded area in North Yarmouth, Maine, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said. Authorities said Sunday they have determined she died by suicide.

Westra, 47, disappeared Monday in the Portland suburb of 3,600 residents.

"My heart is crushed today," her husband, Jay Westra, wrote on Facebook on Friday after the remains were found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events