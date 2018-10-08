Clear

SpaceX rocket launch captivates Californians as it lights up the evening sky

Rocket launches are always guaranteed to make people look up to the sky in awe, but the latest SpaceX liftof...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 9:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 9:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rocket launches are always guaranteed to make people look up to the sky in awe, but the latest SpaceX liftoff might have just raised the bar for a long time.

Elon Musk's company on Sunday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the evening California sky, prompting locals to post pictures and videos of the spectacular light show on social media.

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

SpaceX

The rocket delivered the Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit about 12 minutes after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

In a first for SpaceX in the West Coast, Falcon 9's first stage returned to the base, where it landed safely about eight minutes after takeoff.

Pictures clearly show the Falcon 9 rocket separating from the spacecraft behind the rocket trail.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was one of the many Californians posting stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it lit up the evening skies over the West Coast.

Garcetti's humorous observation that the rocket was not a UFO came as many people were baffled by the eerie cloud effect the rocket created.

Musk, who's been under fire recently for taunting the Securities and Exchange Commission shortly after reaching a deal with them over his prior tweets, also tweeted pictures of the launch:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events