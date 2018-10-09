Clear
URGENT - Clinton says Trump remarks at Kavanaugh swearing-in undermine Supreme Court

(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that President Donald Trump staged a "political rally" at Supreme C...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 1:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that President Donald Trump staged a "political rally" at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing-in that "further undermined the image and integrity of the court." "What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court," Clinton, Trump's Democratic 2016 election opponent, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe.
