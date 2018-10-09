Bob Iger is still not running for president

Bob Iger shared the stage with presidential historian Doris Keans Goodwin at Tuesday's Vanity Fair New Establishment Summt, but he didn't want people to read into it.

"I happen to be speaking with a presidential historian, but it's just a coincidence," he told the crowd. "I am not doing that. It's off the table. I am running the Walt Disney Co."

The statement bared repeating.

Questions of a possible presidential run in 2020 have followed the Disney CEO for some time. Despite putting the rumors to rest repeatedly, the question has continued to follow Iger.

His comments Tuesday were Iger's most forceful denial yet.

He did, however, have plenty to say about the state of the country, which he theorized may be in the midst of its most polarizing times "perhaps since the civil war."

The 67-year-old, however, described himself as an "optimist." Still, he asked of Goodwin: "How do we get out of this?" (Goodwin said she believes active citizens and "movements" can be the difference and change the tides.)

Iger has plenty on his plate without a presidential run in the works.

In addition to the merger with 21st Century Fox, Disney is preparing to enter the streaming wars.

Neither of those subjects came up much during his half-hour conversation with Goodwin, but Iger did show the first footage from the upcoming live-action version of "Lion King."

"It gives me chills," Iger said after the clip. "It's why I feel so optimistic I think."