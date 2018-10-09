Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Moms who use egg donors lack confidence in parenting ability, study finds

Mothers who give birth using donor eggs may react less sensitively to their babies and have a lower confiden...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 4:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 4:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mothers who give birth using donor eggs may react less sensitively to their babies and have a lower confidence in their parenting ability, a study says.

Scientists at the University of Cambridge found "subtle yet meaningful differences" in the ways egg donor mothers interacted with their children, compared to mothers who had children using their own eggs.

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Fertility and infertility

Health and medical

Parents and parenting

Population and demographics

Reproductive technology

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

Sperm banks

Infants and toddlers

The team interviewed 85 families who'd conceived using egg donation and 65 families who had children through the mother's own eggs.

They also observed mothers playing with their children as they normally would.

During interviews, mothers who used a donor's eggs were more likely to express a lack of confidence in their own parenting ability, the paper says. Changes were not detected in fathers.

The study suggests this may be associated with the older age of mothers who had used donor eggs.

Other differences included how quickly mothers read signals given by babies, such as boredom, and the study also noticed that egg donor infants were "less emotionally responsive and involving of the mother" than babies who were genetically related to their mothers.

"Egg donation mothers were responding slightly less sensitively and they were structuring their play slightly less" than mothers who had used their own eggs as part of in-vitro fertilization, the study's lead author, Susan Imrie, a research associate at the University of Cambridge, told CNN.

But the authors stressed that the overall cohesion and strength of relationships between mother and baby were not tested.

"The main takeaway is that the parents and babies are doing well," said Imrie. "Although we did find these subtle difference in the play task, egg donor mums and IVF mums did look more similar than different."

The authors did not suggest that mothers who used egg donors were less capable mothers, and the study is "no basis for saying anything much about child welfare," said Ellie Lee, director of the Centre for Parenting Culture Studies at the University of Kent. Lee was not involved in the study.

"These mums have no need to worry any more than they do already any more than they do already about themselves or their children," Lee added. "Overall, it's wonderful that technology allows women and men who otherwise would not be able to, to have children, and society would do well to keep its eye on this, rather than anything else."

An estimated 3,924 women underwent IVF using a donor egg in the UK in 2016, the last year for which figures are available, compared to 1,912 in 2006, according to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority.

In the US, 76,930 total IVF births - including donor and non-donor eggs - occurred in 2016, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the procedure became available 40 years ago, at least 8 million babies have born using IVF worldwide. Today, more than two million treatment cycles from IVF and intracytoplasmic sperm injection are performed each year, resulting in half a million babies globally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events