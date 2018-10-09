Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch View Alerts

Trump on Haley replacement: 'Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn't mean I'd pick her'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka Trump would be "incredible" as US ambassador to t...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka Trump would be "incredible" as US ambassador to the United Nations but said he would be "accused of nepotism" if he appointed her to succeed the out-going Nikki Haley.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?" Trump said as he took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. "I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn't mean I'd pick her. Because I'd be accused of nepotism even though I'm not sure there's anybody more competent in the world."

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Ivanka Trump

Nikki Haley

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

The President said he is considering "numerous people" including his former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, whom he said "is under consideration."

"We actually have many names," Trump said.

Later in the gaggle, the President said his daughter would be "dynamite" as UN ambassador.

Trump told reporters earlier Tuesday that he expects to name a replacement for Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others. Haley will serve until the end of the year, he said.

"I can say many people want to do it and they want to do it," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events