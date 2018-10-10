Clear

Rock The Vote is mad at Eric Trump for using its graphic

Rock The Vote lashed out at one of President Donald Trump's sons on Tuesday for tweeting an altered version ...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:17 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:17 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rock The Vote lashed out at one of President Donald Trump's sons on Tuesday for tweeting an altered version of one of the group's graphics.

"This is a new low. We are an unaffiliated, non partisan organization who encourages everyone to vote, not just one group. @realDonaldTrump @EricTrump," tweeted the group, which focuses on turning out young voters.

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Eric Trump

Government and public administration

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Voters and voting

The message came in response to Eric Trump tweeting a message encouraging people to visit a GOP site in order to register to vote in time for the elections on November 6. He attached a graphic of voter registration deadlines from Rock The Vote with the group's logo cropped out, as noted by a tweet from an account named Rock The Vote Action Fund.

CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive, for comment.

Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock The Vote, issued a statement expressing outrage at Eric Trump for the tweet.

"This goes beyond the pale of how our democracy should work," DeWitt's statement read.

The statement also contrasted the group's voter participation efforts with the President "only wanting a select few to register to vote and participate in our democracy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events