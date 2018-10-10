Clear

Earnings season kickoff: Expect fireworks

Wall Street is preparing for Corporate America to report extraordinary earnings over the next few weeks. But...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:09 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street is preparing for Corporate America to report extraordinary earnings over the next few weeks. But the fun may not last.

Analysts are predicting that earnings for the S&P 500 will rise nearly 20% from a year ago. And according to estimates from FactSet Research, companies should post remarkable earnings for the fourth quarter. Analysts are projecting profit growth of more than 17% from a year ago.

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Banking, finance and investments

Financial markets and investing

Wall Street

Securities trading

Stock markets

Next year doesn't look as good.

The combination of rising bond yields, trade tension with China and tougher comparisons to this year could mean that earnings growth in 2019 will slow dramatically. Earnings are expected to grow just a little more than 7% in the first and second quarters of 2019, according to FactSet Research.

Mark Howard, Senior Multi-Asset Specialist at BNP Paribas, will join CNN international correspondent Paula Newton to discuss what investors should watch out for during earnings season on "Market's Now" on Wednesday.

Howard and Newton will also talk about the biggest risks to the market in the short and long term and how investors should position their portfolios.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events