Earnings season kickoff: Expect fireworks

Wall Street is preparing for Corporate America to report extraordinary earnings over the next few weeks. But the fun may not last.

Analysts are predicting that earnings for the S&P 500 will rise nearly 20% from a year ago. And according to estimates from FactSet Research, companies should post remarkable earnings for the fourth quarter. Analysts are projecting profit growth of more than 17% from a year ago.

Next year doesn't look as good.

The combination of rising bond yields, trade tension with China and tougher comparisons to this year could mean that earnings growth in 2019 will slow dramatically. Earnings are expected to grow just a little more than 7% in the first and second quarters of 2019, according to FactSet Research.

