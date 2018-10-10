Clear

Trump claims 'evil' forces and 'bad people' tried to undermine Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that "bad people" were working to undermine the confirmation proc...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that "bad people" were working to undermine the confirmation process for the Supreme Court justice he nominated, Brett Kavanaugh.

On the White House lawn Tuesday afternoon, CNN's Jim Acosta asked the President to clarify the comments he made Monday, in which he claimed Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during his confirmation process, faced "a disgraceful situation, brought about by people that are evil." Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Jim Acosta

Misc people

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Brett Kavanaugh

Government organizations - US

Politics

US federal court system

US Supreme Court

"I'm not gonna say who I mean. I'm just saying you had forces saying things that were evil. They were bad people and he is a very, very fine man. And what was said about him should never have been said," Trump said.

Acosta followed up, asking: "But should we say that about our fellow Americans?"

"I know fellow Americans that are evil," Trump said. "Are you saying that we shouldn't say that a fellow American is evil? I've known some fellow Americans that are pretty evil."

The President had at one point been conciliatory toward Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. At the time of the testimony, Trump called Ford a "good witness" and said he respected her position very much.

However, when Kavanaugh faced a supplemental FBI background check into the allegations last week, the President changed his tone, mocking her testimony while speaking to a crowd of supporters.

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in on Saturday and on Tuesday, he took the bench for his first term on the Supreme Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events