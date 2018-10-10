Clear

Netflix content chief says Obama projects won't necessarily be political

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos didn't have a lot of details to offer on the projects being prepp...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:14 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos didn't have a lot of details to offer on the projects being prepped by Barack and Michelle Obama for his streaming service but indicated that the content won't necessarily be "political."

"They want to do storytelling that is fitting with the things [they] have done with the presidency, obviously, but [also] the experiences they've had throughout their entire lives," Sarandos told the crowd at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit on Tuesday.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Michelle Obama

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Political Figures - US

Streaming media

Technology

Ted Sarandos

Sarandos said the content will hit on subjects like sports, lifestyle and nutrition. Echoing the information shared in the deal's original announcement, Sarandos said the former president and first lady have "got their eyes on film and television, fiction and nonfiction."

The Obamas deal with the streaming giant was formally announced back in May.

At the time of the announcement, the Obamas said in a statement that they were looking forward to harnessing "the power of storytelling" to promote common values.

Sources told CNN back in May that the Obamas would possibly be appearing on camera as moderators or hosts.

Sarandos said he hoped on-camera appearances were in the cards, but said current projects have them serving as executive producers and doing some voice over work.

He added that the streaming network would have "a lot to talk about later this year" regarding its slate of Obama projects.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events