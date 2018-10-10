Clear

Taylor Swift kicks off the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift did something bad for the opening of the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:11 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Taylor Swift did something bad for the opening of the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night.

The singer, who just wrapped the North American leg of her "Reputation" tour, kicked off the show with her single, "I Did Something Bad."

Dressed in a sequined one-piece, Swift strutted the stage with her dancers to the delight of the audience.

And, of course, there was a giant snake -- an emblem Swift has made her own after #TaylorSwiftIsASnake became a thing a few years ago as a diss against the singer.

Tuesday marked Swift's first live awards show performance in three years.

The superstar made headlines in recent days after she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper and encouraged her followers to register to vote.

Swift said that while she had been "reluctant" to voice her political opinions in the past, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Swift said. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. "

Vote.org reported that voter registration spiked after Swift's posting.

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
