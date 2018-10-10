Majorca floods leave at least eight people dead

At least eight people were killed after heavy rain and flash floods hit the Spanish island of Majorca on Tuesday night, regional authorities said Wednesday.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that two of those killed were British but gave no further details.

Five of the deaths occurred in the Sant Llorenç area, about 35 miles east of the Balearic island's capital, Palma, the regional government said.

The others have been confirmed in the areas of S'illot, a small coastal town southeast of Sant Llorenç, and Artà, further to the north, the emergency services said.

"We are in contact with the Spanish authorities responding to flooding in Majorca, and urgently seeking updates from them," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.

Emergency responders continue to search for those feared missing, the regional government said on Twitter. A moment's silence will be held at midday for those affected by the flooding.

Seven roads in the area remain cut off, the regional authorities said. Some schools are closed Wednesday because of the floods.

A video posted to Twitter by Sant Llorenç native Jeroni Puigros, filmed in the town by his mother, showed torrents of floodwater pouring through the streets.

Puigros, a filmmaker who is currently in Madrid, told CNN that his mother had reassured him she was safe. "The water is almost gone, but there's mud everywhere. They are trying to clear everything," he said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted his condolences. "My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods," he said.

Sánchez plans to travel to the area later Wednesday, Reuters news agency cited his office as saying.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal, who is from Majorca, said it was a sad day for the island and offered the use of his tennis academy, located about seven miles from Sant Llorenç, for those in need of accommodation.

Real Madrid soccer player Marco Asensio, also from Majorca, voiced his "most heartfelt condolences" to the victims and their families and support for all those affected.

Spain's weather agency said it did not expect a repeat of the torrential rainfall experienced Tuesday. However, a risk of heavy thunderstorms remains until late afternoon Wednesday, it said.