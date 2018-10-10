Clear

At least 50 killed in Kenya bus crash

At least 50 people, including seven children, were killed in a bus crash west of Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesda...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 8:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 50 people, including seven children, were killed in a bus crash west of Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was traveling from the Kenyan capital to the port city of Kisumu when the driver lost control while going down a steep slope, authorities said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Continents and regions

Eastern Africa

Kenya

Traffic accidents

Nairobi

Kericho County Police Commander James Mugera told CNN that authorities believe the driver "lost control of his vehicle," in the predawn hours on the Kisumu -- Muhoroni highway in Fort Ternan, Kericho County, a region north west of Nairobi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta posted a message on his Twitter page offering "heartfelt condolences to the families of fellow Kenyans who lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Fort Ternan in Kericho County this morning." He also wished a "quick recovery" for those who were injured in the crash. The injured were taken to local hospitals, the Kenyan Red Cross said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events