Azealia Banks and Lana Del Rey's ugly Twitter feud

Is there anyone Azealia Banks won't go after?

Apparently not, as the rapper who has become more known for her beefs than her music is now having it out with singer Lana Del Rey.

It appears to have started with a recent Twitter thread in which Banks criticized Del Rey for her comments regarding Kanye West's recent 13th Amendment controversy.

West posted a tweet last week that showed him appearing to be on a private plane while wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap and wrote, "This represents good and America becoming whole again" before launching into his thoughts about the amendment and slavery.

Del Rey responded in the comments on West's official Instagram account.

"Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture," she wrote. "I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues of narcissism -- none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country.

"If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the p**** just because he's famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does -- something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue," she added.

West has since deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Banks didn't appreciate Del Rey's comments and tweeted when asked about them.

"Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too," Banks tweeted. "To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally."

In 2013, the rapper ASAP Rocky was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in Philadelphia after being accused of slapping a female fan. The case reportedly did not move forward because the rapper was not able to be located and served with a criminal complaint.

Del Rey and ASAP Rocky collaborated on the single "Summer Bummer" in 2017.

Banks continued with a thread about racism and accused Del Rey of using West "for your own vapid attempts to seem politically aware."

In response, Del Rey on Tuesday issued a challenge to Banks, tweeting "u know the addy."

"Pull up anytime. Say it to my face," the singer tweeted. "But if I were you- I wouldn't."

Del Rey also threatened to get physical, tweeting "I won't not f**k you the f**k up. Period."

"Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it," Del Rey tweeted. "dont take it out on the only person who had ur back."

The rapper countered by criticizing Del Rey's appearance.

"Let's talk about arm workouts today!! Example : This is an example of an aging white woman who got work done on her face, and none done on her body (where she needed it most)," Banks tweeted along with a photo of Del Rey. "Let's walk her through some upper arm workout! "

She threw more shade at Del Rey, accusing the pop star of having had plastic surgery.

"I'll send you my surgeon's number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA -- your psych meds aren't working #uneedanewcocktail," Del Rey countered.

Banks, in turn, threatened to sue.

The rapper has been here before and even been kicked off Twitter over her antics.

Last year, Banks took aim at Rihanna on social media, and she's courted controversy with other celebs, including Russell Crowe, Sarah Palin and singer Zayn Malik.

CNN has reached out to reps for Del Rey and Banks for comment.