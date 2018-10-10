Quickly catch up on the day's news

(CNN) -- Here's what you might haves missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Hurricane Michael made landfall with 155 mph winds. "This is the worst storm that our Florida Panhandle has seen in a century," Gov. Rick Scott said. "Hurricane Michael is upon us, and now is the time to seek refuge."

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski after President Donald Trump criticized her for her opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation. In an interview with The Associated Press, McConnell said that "nobody is going to beat" Murkowski in her home state of Alaska and that he is "proud" she is part of the Senate Republican conference.

-- During his weekly general audience, Pope Francis compared abortion to hiring a "hitman to solve a problem." It's not the first time the Pope has spoken out on abortion. In June, he compared having an abortion to avoid birth defects to the Nazi-era idea of trying to create a pure race.

-- Singer Lana Del Rey and rapper Azealia Banks are feuding after Banks criticized comments the singer made regarding Kanye West's recent 13th Amendment controversy.

-- A Minnesota Republican member of the state house has apologized for grabbing a microphone out of his female opponent's hands during a forum earlier this week. GOP Rep. Duane Quam and his Democratic Farmer Labor Party challenger Jamie Mahlberg were sharing one microphone, and when Quam signaled he wanted to respond to one of Mahlberg's points, he grabbed the microphone from her. Mahlberg called the moment unexpected.

-- Colin Kaepernick's company, Inked Flash, filed an image of his face with the US Patent and Trademark Office, to use on a variety of products and events. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016. That year, he began kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality against African-Americans and other racial injustices.

-- This $69 billion acquisition, announced in December 2017, will drastically remap the health care industry and become the largest health insurance deal in history.

-- The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the theme of next year's Met Gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion." Pop icon Lady Gaga, singer Harry Styles, tennis star Serena Williams, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs.