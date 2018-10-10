Clear
Trump: The Fed has gone crazy

Speaking to reporters in Pennsylvania, President Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for Wednesday's 832-point stock dive.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 9:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 9:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for Wednesday's 832-point stock dive.

"I think the Fed is making a mistake. They're so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy," Trump told reporters on the tarmac in Pennsylvania.

"It's a correction that we've been waiting for for a long time," he said of the more than 800-point drop.

"I really disagree with what the Fed is doing," Trump said.

The Federal Reserve has steadily tightened monetary policy amid an economic boom in the United States, something Trump has repeatedly criticized.

The President said this week he prefers lower interest rates but added he would not speak directly to his Fed chairman appointee Jerome Powell, preferring instead to remain hands-off.

The Fed traditionally remains outside the purview of the President, though Trump has at moments blurred the lines by commenting on Fed policy.

Trump, who departed for Erie just before markets closed on Wednesday, was briefed by officials about the sell-off.

"The fundamentals and future of the US economy remain incredibly strong," press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement after the close.

The Dow plunged nearly 832 points on Wednesday, the third-worst point decline in history.

All 30 Dow stocks were in the red, sending the index below 26,000 points for the first time in a month. The index fell by more than 3%.

The S&P 500 posted its fifth straight decline, plummeting nearly 3.3%. And tech stocks got hit particularly hard. The Nasdaq dropped more than 4% in the worst percentage decline since June 2016.

Stocks are in the midst of a scary October slump, sliding sharply because investors are worried about rising interest rates.

