Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe's book release pushed to February

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says that his book's release date has been delayed from December to...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 3:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 3:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says that his book's release date has been delayed from December to February because the bureau has not yet completed its required pre-publication review of the manuscript.

In a statement to CNN issued through his spokesperson, McCabe suggested that politics could be at play.

President Donald Trump frequently attacked McCabe during the former FBI deputy director's tenure, with the president tying McCabe to his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

"I am disappointed that we have had to substantially delay the publication date for my book because the FBI's review has taken far longer than they led me to believe it would," McCabe said in the statement Thursday. "Having been singled out for irregular unfair treatment over the past year, I am concerned it could be happening again."

"I am looking forward to sharing my story with the public, and now look forward to doing so in February," McCabe added.

FBI policy requires former employees to submit any agency-related material for review before public release in order to avoid inadvertent disclosure of classified information and to protect national security.

A source familiar with the plans said that McCabe submitted the book for review more than 60 days ago, as it was scheduled for a December release date.

The book, titled, "The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," was first announced in September and will cover McCabe's FBI career as well as his interactions Trump.

"I wrote this book because the president's attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole." McCabe said in a September press release. "He is undermining America's safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions."

McCabe's wife, Jill McCabe, ran for Virginia State senate with support from a political action committee of then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend of Clinton -- which Trump claimed showed close ties between McCabe and Clinton. However, the donations occurred prior to McCabe's tenure as FBI deputy director and before he had any oversight of the FBI's investigation into Clinton's handling of classified information.

