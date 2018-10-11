A little-known rule change could hurt the most vulnerable

The last 21 months have made clear that the Trump administration and the Republican Party that supports it know no bounds when it comes to punishing immigrants seeking a better, safer and more secure life for themselves and their families. The Wall. The travel ban. Pushing out DACA recipients who have nowhere to go. Separating them from their parents and detaining them. And recently, the administration proposed a new rule that would make it measurably harder for immigrants who have received public assistance to secure entry or permanent status in the United States.

The result would be devastating for immigrant families -- and all Americans. It is yet another example of conservatives' four decades' worth of efforts to dismantle the safety net that was created to ensure a floor of well-being for those struggling to make ends meet.

Late last month, the administration released its draft of a proposed change to the "public charge" rule. Individuals labeled "public charge" -- those deemed to be potentially too burdensome on the state -- can be denied legal entry into the United States or prevented from changing their immigration status. Historically, only cash-welfare programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) were considered when determining public charge status. The proposed rule would take into consideration a much broader slate of resources that help families meet their basic needs, including health care coverage through Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and housing assistance to pay rent.

The effects of the Trump administration's mean-spirited policies toward immigrants -- with the public threat of more -- is already being felt in immigrant communities around the nation. Immigrant families struggling to put food on the table are being forced to choose to starve themselves and their children for fear of being deported if they access SNAP benefits. Many legal residents are forgoing health insurance to which they have access for fear of exposing undocumented members of their households. They are facing the impossible choice of going hungry or declining vital medicines rather than putting themselves on the radar of the federal government.

By expanding the scope of public charge, conservatives in the Trump administration are advancing two related priorities. The first is obvious: Excluding, shaming and blaming immigrants as part of an effort to divide us and distract us from the White House's harmful agenda. The second priority is enacting their long-term governing agenda: Reducing spending on public goods, dismantling the safety net and rewriting the economic rules to funnel profits and power to corporations and the one percent at the expense of the majority of Americans. These recent efforts will exact a disproportionate toll on immigrant communities and communities of color, but make no mistake: We are all the losers in this game.

The United States is experiencing the highest levels of economic inequality since the Great Depression. Wages for most US workers have been stagnant for four decades while compensation among executives during that period rose more than 900%. Jobs that once paved the way to the middle class -- union jobs that paid a living wage and guaranteed health care, paid time off, predictable schedules and safe working conditions -- are increasingly being replaced by contract work that offers little economic security or mobility. The cost of living continues to increase and necessities are growing out of reach for more and more families. Things are really not great, and they haven't been for a long time.

In response to the pain that so many communities across this country are feeling, the GOP chose to push through a $1.5 trillion tax cut that by design has benefited the wealthy much more than the poor. They're now using a historic deficit to legitimize massive cuts and restrictions to the public programs that have been in their crosshairs long before Trump moved into the oval office. With one hand they are helping themselves and their rich friends with colossal revenue handouts. With the other, they are relentlessly trying to take food and health care away from millions of people already struggling to make ends meet. And among those who will suffer the most are their own supporters, who represent the majority of recipients of public programs like SNAP.

In changing the public charge rule, the administration and the GOP are explicitly arguing that immigrant families should not be using these services. But in their ideal world no one would be using them and the government would not be in the business of providing these services at all. Look no further than the GOP's attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, prevent the expansion of Medicaid, and add work requirements to Medicaid or SNAP -- all programs on which many of their core constituents rely.

Immigration-fueled racism and xenophobia are a toxin that poisons all of our communities, as evidenced by Trump and the GOP pillaging our social programs to pay for the indefinite detention of 13,000 young immigrants. The Secretary of Health and Human Services has requested the reallocation of $186 million from numerous programs that benefit public health. That request comes shortly after the public learned that $10 million had been moved from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the height of hurricane season.

In America, our fates are all connected. The public charge change is another diversionary tactic used to pit people against each other to advance a corrosive and regressive agenda. Immigrant families are on the front lines of these attacks, but the erosion of the social contract will ultimately hurt all families and will weaken our economy and our democracy. That's bad for all of us.