Graham: 'Hell to pay' if journalist killed

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if the Saudi government was behind the death and disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, then there will be "hell to pay."

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 12:43 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 12:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is withdrawing from a major business conference in Saudi Arabia as the country faces questions over its role in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm very troubled by the reports to date about Jamal Khashoggi," Khosrowshahi said in a statement late Thursday. "We are following the situation closely, and unless a substantially different set of facts emerges, I won't be attending the FII conference in Riyadh."

His announcement is particularly significant because Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is a big shareholder in Uber. In 2016, it invested $3.5 billion in the ride-hailing startup.

The Future Investment Initiative, also known as "Davos in the desert," is hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is part of his Vision 2030 plan to break the country's dependence on oil.

