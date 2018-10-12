Melania Trump says President Trump's alleged affairs are 'not concern and focus of mine'

First lady Melania Trump said that she has "much more important things" to focus on than the alleged infidelities of her husband, President Donald Trump.

"It is not concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage," the intensely private first lady told ABC News in a taped interview last week during her first solo foreign trip.

Celebrities Donald Trump Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Melania Trump Misc people Political Figures - US Rudy Giuliani Stormy Daniels US federal government White House

Asked if she's been hurt by the allegations, Trump, after a brief pause, said, "It's not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true."

Asked by ABC News if they still have a good marriage and if she loves her husband, the first lady replied, "Yes, we are fine."

"It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff," she added in the clip released Friday.

The first lady has avoided publicly addressing the allegations of her husband's infidelities and friction in their 13-year marriage.

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election as part of a hush agreement over an alleged affair. Daniels later risked violating the hush agreement by sharing details of her 2006 alleged affair with Donald Trump in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview in March.

A second woman, former playboy model Karen McDougal, also came forward with allegations that she and Donald Trump had a 10-month long affair a decade ago.

Donald Trump denied both affairs. He later admitted to reimbursing Cohen the $130,000 paid to Daniels.

Back in June, Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer in the special counsel investigation, said at a conference in Israel that Melania Trump does not believe her husband had an affair with Daniels.

"She believes her husband, and she knows it's untrue," Giuliani said then.

The first lady's communications director fired back at Giuliani at the time, telling CNN in a statement, "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani."

Melania Trump reiterated that in her taped interview with ABC News, saying that she "never talked to Mr. Giuliani."

Asked why she thinks Giuliani shared that, "I don't know. You need to ask him."