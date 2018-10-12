New aerial imagery allows Michael evacuees to check on their properties

It's still too dangerous in many places for Hurricane Michael evacuees to return home.

But for now, they -- along with their loved ones -- can check on properties ravaged by Hurricane Michael with new aerial imagery from NOAA.

Accidents, disasters and safety Hurricanes Natural disasters Severe weather Tropical storms Weather Hurricane Michael

The photos are taken by planes, equipped with cameras, that take images from less than a mile above the devastation. The resulting images are used to observe which areas are the hardest hit, and also helps authorities determine where help needs to go.

"The primary purpose of this imagery is to support emergency response efforts," NOAA spokeswoman Keeley Belva told CNN previously. "Having it available more broadly allows people to check on their property from afar and stay out of harm's way."

The images are very clear, which allows people to not only see if their house is still there, but if it's received roof damage.

They are updated daily, about every 12 hours, and can be viewed here. (Zoom in to your city and neighborhood.)

To find out how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael, click here.