Clear

New aerial imagery allows Michael evacuees to check on their properties

It's still too dangerous in many places for Hurricane Michael evacuees to return home.But for now, th...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's still too dangerous in many places for Hurricane Michael evacuees to return home.

But for now, they -- along with their loved ones -- can check on properties ravaged by Hurricane Michael with new aerial imagery from NOAA.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Hurricane Michael

The photos are taken by planes, equipped with cameras, that take images from less than a mile above the devastation. The resulting images are used to observe which areas are the hardest hit, and also helps authorities determine where help needs to go.

"The primary purpose of this imagery is to support emergency response efforts," NOAA spokeswoman Keeley Belva told CNN previously. "Having it available more broadly allows people to check on their property from afar and stay out of harm's way."

The images are very clear, which allows people to not only see if their house is still there, but if it's received roof damage.

They are updated daily, about every 12 hours, and can be viewed here. (Zoom in to your city and neighborhood.)

To find out how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Saturday will be drier with partly sunny skies. Highs will remain below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events