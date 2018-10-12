Ryan Adams apologizes for Mandy Moore marriage tweets

Clear

Singer Ryan Adams has apologized for a series of tweets he sent about his ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore....

Singer Ryan Adams has apologized for a series of tweets he sent about his ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore.

The "This Is Us" star gave an interview to Glamour magazine in which she talked about her failed marriage to Adams, which ended when they split in 2015.

"Not the smartest decision," Moore said of their six year marriage. "I didn't choose the right person."

On Wednesday, Adams responded to a tweet from blogger Perez Hilton about the interview.

"She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner," Adams tweeted. "Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol."

In a now deleted tweet, Adams claimed to have been so high he didn't even remember their 2009 wedding.

"When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking," he said. "Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren't enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops."

Adams responded to another tweet on Thursday, which said that he "probably wrote the 75%" if his love songs thinking about Moore.

"There's not actually a single song about her," Adams wrote. "Like not one. Fact."

Later tweets caused fans to worry, including Adams.

"I'm doing the best I can right now. I am in pain," he wrote in a response.

"It's real. People will leave you and your life will fall into total chaos," the singer tweeted. "You will feel like you're having a heart attack. They might not even care."

Adams tweeted on Friday that he's been seeing a counselor and apologized for the worry he caused and his comments about Moore.

"I apologize for my remarks," he said. "I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments."

