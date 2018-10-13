Clear

Melania Trump: 'I never talk to Mr. Giuliani'

Melania Trump appeared to push back on claims made by her husband's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, when he ...

Melania Trump appeared to push back on claims made by her husband's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, when he said the first lady believes the President and knows that the alleged Stormy Daniels' affair and payment was "untrue."

The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement in response to Giuliani's remarks, "I don't believe that Mrs. Trump has discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani."

Trump reiterated Grisham's comments in an interview with ABC News that aired Friday night, saying when asked about Giuliani's remarks, "I never talk to Mr. Giuliani."

The first lady was pressed on why Giuliani would speak on her behalf, to which replied, "I don't know. You need to ask him."

After allegations surfaced about a nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair between Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels, Giuliani said at the time that "she believes her husband."

He added, "And she knows it's untrue."

After Grisham fired back, Giuliani said he didn't regret his comments.

"I don't regret saying it because I believe it," he said in June.

He added, "Yes I believe that she (the first lady) knows him well enough to know this one is -- what's the word, fakakta?"

In the interview with ABC News, Trump was also asked if the President has ever apologized to her since taking office.

"Yeah he apologized," Trump said. But pressed for specifics, she declined to comment.

"I know I'm the first lady, but I'm also a mother and a wife, so I will keep some private thoughts for myself. So we will leave it at that," she said.

