At least 8 climbers dead after snowstorm in Nepal, police say

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 12:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eight members of a climbing expedition are dead and another is missing after a snowstorm at Nepal's Mount Gurja, police in the South Asian country said.

The group -- five South Korean climbers and four Nepali guides -- were there to climb the Himalayan mountain. They were noted missing Friday when officials couldn't contact them, police said.

A rescue crew aboard a helicopter then spotted eight bodies as it circled the area from above, police said.

Local villagers have retrieved at least six of the bodies, police said.

The eight were killed in the snowstorm, police said. Further details about how they died or their progress in the climb weren't immediately available.

This weekend will feature almost two different seasons. Saturday will be a typical Fall day with partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A beautiful day but changes begin overnight with clouds moving in and a few showers towards Sunday morning.
