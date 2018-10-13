Clear

Bomb strikes political rally for female candidate in Afghanistan

A bomb Saturday that targeted a parliamentary election rally for a woman running for office in northeastern ...

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bomb Saturday that targeted a parliamentary election rally for a woman running for office in northeastern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people, according to a local official.

The attack occurred at an event in support of candidate Nazifa Yousofi in the Takhar province, a week before the October 20 national legislative elections, said Jawad Hajiri, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

Afghanistan

Asia

Bombings

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Elections and campaigns

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political candidates

Politics

Population and demographics

Society

South Asia

Unrest, conflicts and war

Political events

Political rallies

Another 32 people were injured in the blast, Hajri said. Yousofi was not hurt.

Hajri told CNN the explosive was hidden inside a motorcycle and went off at the gathering in the Rustaq district.

Saturday's attack came after several bloody weeks in Afghanistan.

On September 3, one US service member was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" -- one carried out by a member of the Afghan security forces -- in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement from Resolute Support, the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan.

Days later, 20 people -- including two journalists -- were killed in Kabul in twin bomb attacks on a wrestling club. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

A recent UN report said the number of Afghan civilians killed in the first six months of this year has reached a record high.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
This weekend will feature almost two different seasons. Saturday will be a typical Fall day with partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A beautiful day but changes begin overnight with clouds moving in and a few showers towards Sunday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events