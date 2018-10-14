Clear

20 people killed when flooding wipes out part of school in Indonesia

Twenty people were killed when torrential rains and flooding triggered mudslides that wiped out part of an e...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 6:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 6:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Twenty people were killed when torrential rains and flooding triggered mudslides that wiped out part of an elementary school in Indonesia's North Sumatra, officials said.

At least 11 of those who died in the flooding Friday were students, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho of the disaster mitigation agency. Some students are still missing. The flooding was in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra.

Some of the students were buried under debris and mud after the Aek Saladi river overflowed, according to state media.

Indonesia has been hit by a series of natural disasters in recent weeks, including a powerful earthquake that hit the island of Sulawesi on September 28. In the towns of Baleroa and Petobo, rivers of soil swept away entire neighborhoods in the aftermath of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

The death toll from the quake is nearly 2,000.

For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start the day but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow.
