Meghan, Harry arrive in Australia to kick off royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have touched down in Sydney for an official two week tour.

During the visit, which is their second official trip since their marriage in May, they'll visit Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

The tour coincides with the third Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for wounded veterans and members of the military created by Prince Harry in 2014.

The games will be held in Sydney this year and will be opened by Harry raising a flag on Sydney Harbor Bridge after climbing the structure.

Most of their time will be spent in Australia, where they'll meet with locals and focus on youth leadership projects -- Harry was recently named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador -- but also take in the sights.

The tour, which officially starts tomorrow, will see the couple travel to Bondi Beach, Fraser Island and take a boat across Sydney harbor to the opera house.

Their schedule also features meetings with local groups and dignitaries. They'll participate in a traditional "Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony" on Australia's Frasier Island; Harry will lay a wreath at the Fiji War Memorial; and the couple will watch a haka performance in New Zealand.

The couple will travel back to Australia for the Games' closing ceremonies.

The royal visit has revived a perennial debate over whether Australia should become a republic. Queen Elizabeth II is the titular head of state in the country, but the population has long been divided over whether to cut its ties with the British monarchy.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten has previously pledged to put the issue to a referendum if his party comes to power.