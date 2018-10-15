Clear

Trump touts Saudi King's denial in journalist's disappearance

President Donald Trump said Monday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman denied having any knowledge of what happe...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 9:07 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump said Monday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman denied having any knowledge of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, even as questions continue to swirl in Washington about the Saudi regime's possible involvement in the Saudi journalist's disappearance.

"Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.' He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer. I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King!" Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

The President has been reluctant to castigate Saudi Arabia, a key US ally which plays a central role in the Trump administration's Middle East policy, despite growing pressure from congressional Republicans. In a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, the President said that there would be "severe punishment" if Khashoggi were found to have been killed, but has not publicly shared any details about any possible investigations into Khashoggi's disappearance.

Khashoggi, a former Saudi royal insider who became a critic of the country's government, disappeared last week after he went into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Monday at 10 a.m. Then again 1 a.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events