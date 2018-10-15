These Kmart and Sears stores are closing soon

Sears and Kmart's parent company filed for bankruptcy, and it plans to close 142 of its worst-performing stores.
The company has already closed hundreds of stores this year, and it could close even more location as the bankruptcy process proceeds. Only 700 Sears and Kmart stores are currently open.
Liquidation sales at the following stores will begin "within two weeks," according to Sears' bankruptcy filing.
Here's the list by state:
Alabama
Sears:
1001 Rainbow Dr., Gadsden
Arizona
Sears:
3177 Chandler Village Dr., Chandler
7611 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix-Desert Sky
6515 E Southern Ave., Mesa/East
3150 S 4th Ave., Yuma
2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista
Arkansas
Kmart:
2821 East Main St., Russellville
California
Kmart:
215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore
1351 E Hatch Rd., Modesto
375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
3247 W Noble Ave., Visalia
912 County Line Rd., Delano
2530 S Euclid Ave., Ontario
3968-A Missouri Flat Rd., Placerville
Sears:
3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello
100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos
100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto
3751 S Dogwood Ave., El Centro
1011 W Olive Ave., Merced
5901 Florin Rd., Florin
1700 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton
100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa
3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa
Colorado
Sears:
7001 S University Blvd, Centennial
10785 W Colfax Ave., Lakewood
Connecticut
Sears:
850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford
1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford
Florida
Kmart:
12350 SW 8th St., Miami
900 NW 76 Boulevard, Gainesville
Sears:
733 N Highway 231, Panama City
1050 S Babcock St., Melbourne
3100 SW College Rd., Ste 300, Ocala
3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland
303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd W, Bradenton
300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther
Georgia
Kmart:
400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City
6239 Turner Lake Road Covington
Sears:
Illinois
Kmart:
3701 Broadway St., Quincy
5000 23rd Ave., Moline
4210 N Harlem Ave., Norridge
Sears:
3340 Mall Loop Dr., Joliet
Indiana
Kmart:
430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith
723 3rd Ave, Jasper
2307 Superior, Webster City
6780 W Washington St., Indianapolis
Sears:
3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute
460 N Milwaukee St., Boise
1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood
Iowa
Kmart:
2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs
1111 N 2Nd, Cherokee
Kansas
Kmart:
400 South Broadway, Salina
7836 State Ave., Kansas City
Kentucky
Kmart:
600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson
2625 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green
Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs
Sears:
4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona
Louisiana
Kmart:
7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie
Maine
Kmart:
417 Main St., Madawaska
Maryland
Kmart:
835 Solomons Island Rd N, Prince Frederick
6163 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill
Sears:
400 N Center St., Westminster
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
15700 Emerald Way, Bowie
Massachusetts
Sears:
1235 Worcester Rd., Natick
Michigan
Kmart:
06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix
1025 M-24, Lake Orion
Sears:
2100 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park
900 Briarwood Cir., Ann Arbor
Minnesota
Sears:
12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka
425 Rice St., St Paul
Missouri
Kmart:
2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph
7100 Nw Prairie View Rd., Kansas City
1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant
Nevada
Sears:
1245 W Warm Springs Rd., Henderson
New Hampshire
Sears:
50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74 Portsmouth
New Jersey
Kmart:
779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro
Sears:
1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford
1500 Highway 35, Middletown
New Mexico
Sears:
6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado
New York
Kmart:
987 Route 6, Mahopac
2590 Military Rd., Niagara Falls
93 West Campbell Rd., Schenectady
349 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca
8363 Lewiston Rd., Batavia
Sears:
Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood
600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY
75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet
1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City
North Carolina
Kmart:
1530 East Broad St., Statesville
1001 Patton Ave., Asheville
4500 Western Blvd., Raleigh
Sears:
703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro
11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville
400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville
Ohio
Kmart:
15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool
17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights
Sears:
5320 Youngstown Rd., Niles
Oklahoma
Sears:
3201 W Main St., Norman
6929 S Memorial Dr., Tulsa Woodland Hls
Oregon
Kmart:
3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton
827 Lancaster Dr., Ne Salem (Lancaster)
Sears:
9800 Sw Washington Square Rd., Washington Sq
Pennsylvania
Kmart:
720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills
528 W Plank Rd., Altoona
1502 South Fourth St., Allentown
1000 Nutt Rd., Phoenixville
1170 Mae St., Hummelstown
100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington
1180 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle
880 Butler St., Pittsburgh
3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale
111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras
Sears:
5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois
2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn/Oxford Vly
100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Crnwls Hts
South Carolina
Kmart:
129 West Butler Ave., Mauldin
2302 Cherry Rd., Rock Hill
Tennessee
Kmart:
6909 Maynardville Pike NE, Knoxville
Sears:
2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville
2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga
2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova
7600H Kingston Pike, West Town
Texas
Sears:
2605 Preston Rd., Frisco
2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen
6002 Slide Rd., Lubbock
1000 E 41st, Austin
6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram
3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., Southwest Ctr
2501 Irving Mall, Irving
2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek
7508 N Navarro St., Victoria
Virginia
Kmart:
118 Waller Mill Rd., Williamsburg
6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield
2712 W Main St., Waynesboro
Sears:
100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton
Washington
Kmart:
1001 E Sunset Dr., Bellingham
Sears:
3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup
West Virginia
Kmart:
1701 4th Ave W, Charleston
Wyoming
Kmart:
4000 East 2nd St., Casper
Sears:
701 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper
9520 Mall Rd., Westover/Morgantown
