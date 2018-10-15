Clear
BREAKING NEWS: St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody Full Story

Colorado voters will get a second chance next month to abolish slavery

Next month, Colorado will vote on changing the language in its state constitution so that it no longer allow...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 3:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Next month, Colorado will vote on changing the language in its state constitution so that it no longer allows slavery as a form of punishment. Slavery is technically -- technically -- still legal in many states.

Wait, slavery is legal?

Colorado

Continents and regions

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

North America

Slavery

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Politics

Voters and voting

Article II, Section 26 of Colorado's constitution reads that there "shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted." [Emphasis added]

That's what legislators are putting on the ballot this year. Amendment A will change the wording to "There shall never be in this state either slavery or involuntary servitude." [Again, emphasis added.]

Voters almost passed the amendment two years ago. But the wording was so unclear that it confused many people about whether they were voting for or against slavery, said Jumoke Emery with Abolish Slavery Colorado.

He's hopeful that this time around, Amendment A will pass.

"I hope that this puts forth the message that our past doesn't have to be our future, that by and large we as Americans are interested in fixing our mistakes and that there's hope for our future," he said.

Is Colorado alone?

More than 15 other state constitutions allow slavery as punishment for a crime. The US Constitution does too.

The 13th amendment, ratified in 1865, abolished most forms of slavery but still allowed for the opportunity of servitude as legal punishment. That has yet to change.

ACLU's Nathan Woodliff-Stanley says removing the wording from the Colorado constitution "closes the door on the possibility of future abuses, and it also sends a positive message in a time of great division in our nation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
**Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events