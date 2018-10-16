Clear

13-year-old missing after parents found dead

Authorities in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert for Jayme Closs after the 13-year-old's parents were found dead inside their home.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:42 AM
CNN Wire

A 13-year-old girl is missing and believed in danger after her parents were found slain in their northwestern Wisconsin home, authorities said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Jayme Closs, whose parents were found dead in their home near Barron shortly after someone there called 911 early Monday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said.

Investigators are trying to find out not only where the girl is, but what led to her parents' deaths.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound -- that's our goal," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told CNN affiliate WQOW.

During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard someone in the background yelling for help, Fitzgerald told CNN affiliate WCCO.

No one talked to the dispatcher directly, and investigators don't know who called, the sheriff told WQOW.

When deputies arrived, they found Jayme's parents -- James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 -- dead, the sheriff's department said. Fitzgerald said he couldn't immediately say how the couple died, but gunshots were involved, WQOW reported.

"We believe Jayme was in the house when this took place," Fitzgerald told WCCO.

Jayme Closs is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds and has green eyes and blond or strawberry hair, the sheriff's department said.

Barron, a city of 3,400, is about 75 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Freeze Warning for almost all of the KQ2 viewing area until Tuesday at 9 a.m. as morning low temperatures will be near freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
