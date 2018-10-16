Eminem takes 'Venom' to a whole new level

Eminem just took late-night TV performances to the next level, literally.
On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the rapper performed "Venom" in a highly produced music video shot inside and on top of the Empire State Building. Eminem dropped some knowledge about the famous New York City landmark and included a cameo by Kimmel regular, Guillermo Rodriguez.
"Venom," which featured on the Marvel film of the same name, is Eminem's latest hit off his recently released album, "Kamikaze."
The collection of tracks, produced by long-time collaborator Dr. Dre, marks Eminem's tenth studio album.
The rapper gets a little political with a reference to President Trump on the track, "The Ringer."
"Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / to meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him," he raps on "The Ringer. "Or ask if I'm linked to terrorists / I said, 'Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'"
