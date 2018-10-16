Jim Jordan plans to run for GOP leadership even if Democrats take the House

Rep. Jim Jordan, the co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, would run for House minority leader if Democrats capture the House of Representatives after the midterm elections next month.
Jordan, an Ohio Republican who has already announced he would run for speaker of the House if Republicans maintain control, is plotting to run for a leadership post no matter the results in November, according to a person familiar with his thinking.
The person told CNN on Tuesday that while his focus remains on ensuring Republicans hold the majority, Jordan is still prepared to mount a bit for minority leader if Democrats win the speaker's gavel.
Jordan, often seen as a conservative agitator in the House, is considered a long shot for a leadership post. Under House rules, current Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, would only need a simple majority vote in the conference to win the minority leader slot, something he's already done to win his current job.
House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he'll step down at the end of his term in January. Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, endorsed McCarthy to replace him earlier this year.
