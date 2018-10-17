Clear

Earnings boost; Netflix is on fire; Saudi Arabia isolated

1. Earnings boost: Corporate America gave markets a shot in the arm on Tuesday but the boun...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 4:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Earnings boost: Corporate America gave markets a shot in the arm on Tuesday but the bounce may already be fading.

Investors cheered upbeat results and forecasts from Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), UnitedHealth (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The mood was helped by calmer bond markets, following the spike in US Treasury yields last week.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and utilities

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Financing and stock offering

Goldman Sachs

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

Utilities disruptions

Utilities industry

Broadcasting industry

Continents and regions

Digital and streaming video

IBM

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

North America

Streaming media

Technology

The Americas

United States

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia

The Dow Jones industrial average soared 548 points, or 2.2%, by the close. It was the Dow's best day since March, helping the index recover a chunk of last week's hefty losses. The S&P 500 was also up 2.2%, while the Nasdaq spiked 2.9%.

Tech stocks, battered last week, raced back to life. Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZ) and Facebook (FB) rallied about 3% apiece.

But US stock futures were dipping early on Wednesday. European markets opened higher, but trimmed those gains later in the morning.

Markets in Asia closed mostly higher.

2. Netflix on fire: Shares in Netflix (NFLX) soared nearly 14% in extended trading. The streaming company said it added nearly 7 million new subscribers in its most recent quarter, about 2 million more than it had expected.

Last quarter, the company said that it gained about 1 million fewer customers than expected, sending its stock plunging.

Netflix now has more than 137 million customers around the world. It said it expects to add another 9.4 million subscribers in the final quarter of this year.

3. Saudi Arabia shunned: Riyadh is finding itself increasingly isolated because of the unexplained disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Christine Lagarde became the latest prominent guest to cancel her attendance at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia next week. Several US and European CEOs have already dropped out of the event.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is still expected to attend. But President Donald Trump on Monday opened the door to the possibility that Mnuchin may withdraw, telling reporters that "we haven't made a decision about going yet." He said a final call would be made by Friday.

Watch CNNMoney's 'Markets Now' today at 12:45 p.m. ET

4. Earnings and economics: Winnebago (WGO) plans to release earnings before the open Wednesday. Alcoa (AA) will follow after the close.

A new report on US crude oil inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. US oil prices have been jittery in the past few days, as tensions with Saudi Arabia build.

Minutes from the latest Fed meeting will be published at 2 p.m. ET.

Data in the United Kingdom showed annual inflation eased to 2.4% in September from 2.7% in August. Currency markets will be paying close attention to a meeting of EU leaders on Wednesday, the latest attempt to agree a Brexit divorce deal with the United Kingdom.

Online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOMY) reported bumper results on Wednesday. Its sales jumped 26% in the year to the end of August. Shares in the company jumped 12% after the announcement.

5. Coming this week:
Wednesday — Alcoa (AA) and Winnebago (WGO) earnings
Thursday — American Express (AXP), Blackstone (BX), Bank of New York (BK), E*TRADE (ETFC) and PayPal (PYPL) earnings
Friday — Procter & Gamble (PG), VF Corp (VFC) and State Street (STT) earnings

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events