Clear

First lady's plane lands safely after 'mechanical issue'

First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical is...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin.

According to the press pool traveling with Trump, about 10 minutes after the plane took off, reporters could see a thin haze of smoke and the smell of something burning. The plane landed safely.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Air transportation safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Safety issues and practices

Transportation and warehousing

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

Reporters were brought wet towels and told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong.

The White House did not immediately provide an official explanation of what happened and the pool has been told that the trip is being re-evaluated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events