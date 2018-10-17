Clear

URGENT - First lady's plane lands safely after 'mechanical issue'

(CNN) -- First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "m...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 10:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin. According to the press pool traveling with Trump, about 10 minutes after the plane took off, reporters could see a thin haze of smoke and the smell of something burning. The plane landed safely. Reporters were brought wet towels and told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong. The White House did not immediately provide an official explanation of what happened and the pool has been told that the trip is being re-evaluated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events