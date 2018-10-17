BET Hip Hop Awards 2018: The winners list

Cardi B was the big winner at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards.
The reality star-turned-rapper took home four awards, including MVP of the Year and the Made-You-Look Award for best hip hop style.
It was also a good night for The Carters, better known as rapper Jay-Z and his wife, pop star Beyoncé. They took home awards for album of the year and best collaboration, duo or group.
Rapper Lil Wayne received the "I Am Hip Hop" award. And rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in June in an apparent robbery, won a posthumous award for Best New Hip Hop Artist.
Hosted by comedian DeRay Davis, the awards show was held earlier this month at the Fillmore Miami Beach in Florida but not broadcast until Tuesday night.
The following is a list of the nominees, with the winners indicated with a *WINNER:
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" *WINNER
Drake - "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar -- "Loyalty" feat. Rihanna
Migos - "Walk It Talk It" feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Cardi B - "Invasion of Privacy"
Drake - "Scorpion"
J. Cole - "KOD"
Migos - "Culture II"
The Carters - "Everything Is Love" *WINNER
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies
Director X
Eif Rivera
Hiro Murai
Karena Evans *WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Travis Scott
MVP of the Year
Cardi B *WINNER
Childish Gambino
Drake
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Producer of the Year
Ben Billions
DJ Esco
DJ Mustard
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams *WINNER
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - "Ric Flair Drip"
Blocboy JB - "Look Alive" feat. Drake
Cardi B - "I Like It" feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Post Malone -- "Rockstar" feat. 21 Savage
The Carters -- "Apes**t" *WINNER
Single of the Year
"Apesh*t" - Produced by Pharrell (The Carters) *WINNER
"God's Plan" - Produced by Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)
"I Like It" - Produced by Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)
"Nice for What" - Produced by Murda Beatz (Drake)
"This Is America" - Produced by Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blocboy JB
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Rich the Kid
XXXTentacion *WINNER
Best Mixtape
BlocBoy JB - Simi *WINNER
Future - Beast Mode 2
Juicy J -- Shut Da F* Up
Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded
Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi" (Cardi B feat. 21 Savage)
Cardi B - "Motorsport" (Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj) *WINNER
Drake - "Look Alive" (Blocboy JB feat. Drake)
Kendrick Lamar - "New Freezer" (Rich the Kid feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Nicki Minaj - "Big Bank" (YG feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
Impact Track
Childish Gambino - "This Is America" *WINNER
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - "Liberated"
Lecrae - "I'll Find You" feat. Tori Kelly
Meek Mill -- "Stay Woke" feat. Miguel
N.E.R.D - "1,000" feat. Future
DJ of the Year
Calvin Harris
DJ Envy
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled *WINNER
DJ Mustard
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)
Cardi B *WINNER
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Travis Scott
Best Hip Hop Online Site/App
ALLHIPHOP
Complex
Hot New Hip Hop
Worldstar *WINNER
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B *WINNER
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott
