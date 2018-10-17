Clear

North Carolina trooper killed in traffic stop shooting

A North Carolina state trooper was fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Columbus County, an...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A North Carolina state trooper was fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Columbus County, and a suspect is in police custody, authorities said.

Trooper Kevin K. Conner died after being shot around 12:15 a.m. near the community of Williams, a few miles from the South Carolina state line, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

The incident began when Conner pulled over a driver of a pickup truck for speeding. The driver pulled over, and when Conner approached, the driver fired several shots, hitting the trooper, the department said.

Developing story - more to come

