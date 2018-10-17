North Carolina trooper killed in traffic stop shooting

A North Carolina state trooper was fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Columbus County, and a suspect is in police custody, authorities said.

Trooper Kevin K. Conner died after being shot around 12:15 a.m. near the community of Williams, a few miles from the South Carolina state line, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses North America North Carolina Shootings Southeastern United States The Americas United States

The incident began when Conner pulled over a driver of a pickup truck for speeding. The driver pulled over, and when Conner approached, the driver fired several shots, hitting the trooper, the department said.

Developing story - more to come