Clear

Bloomberg: Rosenstein wants special counsel probe finished soon

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has clearly indicated he wants special counsel Robert Mueller's probe...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 1:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has clearly indicated he wants special counsel Robert Mueller's probe to conclude as soon as possible, Bloomberg reports, citing a US official.

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in May that Mueller's office was aiming to finish its probe by September. Some elements of the wide-ranging investigation appear be wrapping up, as a handful the defendants who pleaded guilty move on to sentencing. Mueller's office, however, has made no public statements indicating that the investigation is in its final stages despite repeated calls from Trump to wrap up it up as soon as possible.

2016 Presidential election

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

Last week, CNN reported that Trump's legal team was preparing to answer written questions provided by Mueller, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Rosenstein is overseeing the investigation, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigations involving the Trump presidential campaign -- a move that has brought on intense criticism from the President.

Mueller's office and Trump's legal team have been going back and forth for months over terms for the President to be interviewed by the special counsel.

CNN has reported that the questions focus on matters related to the investigation of possible collusion between Trump associates and Russians seeking to meddle in the 2016 election, the sources said. According to sources, Trump's lawyers are preparing written responses, in part relying on documents previously provided to the special counsel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events