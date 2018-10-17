Clear

WHO says Congo Ebola outbreak not a public health emergency

The ongoing outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo does not meet the criteria of a public hea...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 1:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The ongoing outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo does not meet the criteria of a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began August 1, there have been 216 cases of Ebola including 139 deaths, according to WHO. Fifty-seven patients have recovered from Ebola illness during this outbreak.

This is the 10th outbreak since 1976 in Congo, where the virus is endemic.

The outbreak is in the eastern part of the country, having started in North Kivu province before spreading to Ituri province. Both areas are densely populated and border Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Security is one obstacle that has hindered efforts to control the outbreak.

The decision not to declare a public health emergency was made during an emergency committee meeting to review the latest information on the outbreak. The committee determined that the outbreak is of regional concern but there is not extreme global concern at this time.

WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern for an Ebola in August 2014 for the outbreak in West Africa that claimed 11,000 lives and was later determined to be the deadliest such outbreak.

The agency also declared a public health emergency of international concern in February 2016 over the Zika virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events