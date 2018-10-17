Stock market volatility is back with a vengeance.
The Dow was down nearly 320 points Wednesday before rebounding from the worst of its losses. At one point, it even moved slightly higher.
Banking, finance and investments
Business, economy and trade
Financial markets and investing
Securities trading
Stock markets
Company activities and management
Company earnings
Financial performance and reports
Financial results
Wall Street
Today's moves followed an extremely wild week for the markets.
The Dow plunged more than 830 points last Wednesday and then lost nearly 550 points more the next day. It then rebounded with an almost 300 point gain Friday. The market was calm Monday but the Dow then surged 550 points Tuesday.
So what happened Wednesday?
Strong earnings from Netflix failed to ignite the market. Even though Netflix (NFLX) shares were up 4%, investors were alarmed by downbeat results from IBM (IBM). Big Blue's stock plunged 6% and was one of the biggest drags on the Dow.
Home Depot (HD) also held the Dow back. Shares fell more than 4% following disappointing data about the housing market and worries about rising interest rates. Rival Lowe's (LOW) was down more than 3% as well.
But bank stocks continued to be a bright spot. Wall Street king Goldman Sachs (GS) was up 3%, a day after it and rival Morgan Stanley (MS) both reported solid earnings. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares were up 1.5% too.
Investors also may be shifting toward safer stocks in health care and consumer staples that pay nice dividends and could hold up if the economy slows as a result of higher interest rates and lingering trade concerns with China.
Drug makers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) were each up about 2% and pharmacy giant Walgreens (WBA) rose 1.5%, McDonald's (MCD) was up 2% too. The fast food giant reports its latest earnings on October 23.
Related Content
- The market roller coaster is making investors nauseous
- Trade war fears; Italy roller coaster; Softer banking rules
- Florida agency probing roller coaster derailment in Daytona Beach
- Yukon Striker: Canada's Wonderland to go for gold with record-setting roller coaster
- Legendary investor Jim Chanos to appear on CNNMoney's 'Markets Now'
- Italy crisis rocks markets. Here's why investors are worried
- Investors are crowding into the priciest corner of the market
- The markets are soaring. How should investors play it?
- What's rattling investors?
- Woman in wheelchair struck by Coaster train