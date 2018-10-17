Clear

Drug-resistant salmonella from chicken sickens nearly 100

At least 92 people in 29 states have been infected with a ...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 92 people in 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming into contact with a variety of raw chicken products, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Twenty-one of the sick patients have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported.

The source of the raw chicken is unclear from lab tests, and no single common supplier has been identified. The strain has shown up in samples from a variety of raw chicken products including pet food, chicken pieces, ground pieces and whole chickens. The bacteria have also been found in live chickens. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is monitoring the outbreak, and the CDC's investigation is ongoing.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Consumer products

Diseases and disorders

Epidemics and outbreaks

Food and beverage industry

Food and drink

Food production industry

Food products

Food safety

Foodborne illness

Gastrointestinal disorders

Government organizations - US

Health and medical

Kinds of foods and beverages

Meat products

Poultry

Product safety

Public health

Safety issues and practices

US Department of Health and Human Services

US federal departments and agencies

Drug resistance

Drug safety, efficacy and availability

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

This particular salmonella strain is resistant to multiple antibiotics, the most common form of treatment.

People sick with this strain have experienced stomach pain, cramps, diarrhea and fever 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria.

Most people infected with salmonella, the most frequent cause of foodborne illness, get better in four to seven days without treatment. Symptoms can be worse for people with underlying medical conditions, children under 5 and people older than 65, as they typically have weaker immune systems.

The CDC says the outbreak started in January, and more people have tested positive for this strain through September.

The patients live in California, Washington, Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Maine.

Keep in mind that poultry can spread germs any time you handle it, the CDC notes, so always wash your hands when handling raw meat or poultry. Don't wash chicken before you cook it, as doing so can spread germs to other surfaces. Wipe down surfaces that have come into contact with raw meat, and use a separate cutting board. Cook chicken to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill harmful bacteria.

Some people may like to feed their cats and dogs raw chicken, but the CDC recommends against it. Germs in the food can make your pets sick, and you can get sick handling it.

If you keep chickens as pets, getting too friendly with your fowl is also not recommended. Costumes may look cute on cats and dogs, but the CDC suggests that you avoid dressing your chickens up or cuddling with them to keep from being exposed to these bacteria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Wednesday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events