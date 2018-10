'He was always leading': Vietnam veteran to receive Medal of Honor

More than 50 years after his extraordinary heroism during the Vietnam War, Sergeant Major (Ret.) John Canley will be awarded with the Medal of Honor Wednesday at the White House.

Canley, who served in the Marines for 28 years, is being honored for his actions during the Battle of Hue in 1968.

Armed forces Awards and prizes Conflicts and wars Demographic groups Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - US Heroes and heroism Julia Brownley Military Military casualties Military honors Military veterans Political Figures - US Politics Population and demographics Society Unrest, conflicts and war US Congress US Department of Defense US federal departments and agencies US federal government US House of Representatives US Marine Corps Vietnam War War casualties

"While serving as Company Gunnery Sergeant, he fought off multiple enemy attacks as his company moved along a highway toward Hue City to relieve friendly forces who were surrounded. On several occasions, despite his own wounds, he rushed across fire-swept terrain to carry wounded Marines to safety. When his commanding officer was severely wounded, he took command and led his company into Hue City," an announcement of the honor from the Marine Corps read.

"While in command of the company for three days, he led attacks against multiple enemy-fortified positions while exposing himself to enemy fire to carry wounded Marines to safety," the announcement continued. "On February 6, at a hospital compound, he twice scaled a wall in full view of the enemy to aid wounded Marines and carry them to safety."

Those actions saved the lives of many of his teammates.

"I spent nine months in the St. Alban hospital, required numerous surgeries and am disabled, but, I would have died if (Canley) had not risked his life for mine," his fellow servicemember Pat Fraleigh said in a statement. "This was not the first time I saw Gunny Canley act heroically. At Cen Thien he not only carried Marines to safety, but also exposed himself to enemy fire."

"He was always leading and attacking the enemy and always standing up and encouraging us," Fraleigh said.

In 2014, one fellow servicemember contacted Rep. Julia Brownley, the California Democrat who represents Canley's home district, to request that Canley's Navy Cross, two Bronze Stars and Purple Heart be upgraded to the nations' highest military honor.

Brownley told CNN she read testimonials from many of his fellow Marines.

"I was very, very moved by it all and we went to work and didn't give up and I'm delighted that we did," she said in a telephone interview Wednesday.

That set in motion a multi-year process with the Marine Corps and the Defense Department that ultimately required the House of Representatives to pass legislation to waive the five-year time limit on awarding the Medal of Honor on Canley's behalf. The bill passed in January with bipartisan support.

"Sergeant Major Canley and his heroism brought Congress together in a way that we don't always see in these hyper-partisan times," Brownley said. "It does represent the best of all of us -- the best of our country and our patriotism."

Brownley credits Canley's fellow servicemembers with their persistence in helping the honor come to fruition. But Canley, she said, would "say it's not about him, but it is about the Marines that he served with."

"We all know there's a somewhat dark place in our history when men and women returned from Vietnam. They returned to an ungrateful nation. And I think Sergeant Major Canley will say this award is so important because the Marines I served with are so deserving of this recognition," she said. "This will go down in the history books and hopefully correct a piece of that."