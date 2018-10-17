California surgeon and girlfriend accused in additional rape cases

A California surgeon who had been accused of drugging and raping two women was charged with five more cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of alleged victims to seven.

Grant Robicheaux, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, 31, was also charged in three additional cases, and pleaded not guilty.

Orange County prosecutors also added kidnapping charges against Robicheaux and Riley.

"We believe if the defendants met the victims in a public place, drugged them while in that public place, and relocated them back to their home after their victims were rendered incapable of consent, with the intent to sexually assault their prey -- that's kidnapping," stated District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

"Even if you willfully became intoxicated, or took drugs, no one gets a pass to sexually assault you once you are past the point of consent."

Bail was set at $1 million each. Their pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 18.

If convicted on all charges, each could face a life sentence.

They were charged on September 11 with sexually assaulting two women by use of drugs.

Prosecutors expanded their investigation into alleged crimes that could have occurred over the last 20 years.

Rackauckas said last month that prosecutors had received more than 50 calls and established more than 12 "credible potential victims" who came forward with allegations against the couple.

Robicheaux and Riley were charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit sexual offense, and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux is also accused of firearms violations.

They each paid $100,000 bail when arrested.

Attorneys for Riley and Robicheaux have previously issued a joint statement denying the allegations.

Prosecutors say the couple might have traveled together to festivals since 2015 including Burning Man in Nevada, Splash House festival in Palm Springs, BPM Festival in Playa del Carmen and Tulum in Mexico, and landmarks near Page, Arizona.

Robicheaux also appeared on the Bravo television show "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."