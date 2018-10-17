Clear

Wall Street Journal: Rod Rosenstein says Mueller investigation is 'appropriate and independent'

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe Wednesday as "...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein defended special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe Wednesday as "appropriate and independent," the Wall Street Journal reports.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation of possible collusion between Trump associates and Russians seeking to meddle in the 2016 election a "witch hunt" that is "rigged."

Companies

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Investigations

News Corp

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

The Wall Street Journal

Trump appointed Rosenstein as deputy attorney general but has expressed extreme frustration with him for months, partly over his decision to hire Mueller last year.

"I committed I would ensure the investigation was appropriate and independent and reached the right result, whatever it may be," Rosenstein told the Journal in a rare interview. "I believe I have been faithful to that."

Rosenstein added "the public will have confidence" in Mueller's findings.

"People are entitled to be frustrated, I can accept that," Rosenstein told the Journal.

"But at the end of the day," Rosenstein said, "the public will have confidence that the cases we brought were warranted by the evidence and that it was an appropriate use of resources."

In July the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian nationals as part of Mueller's probe.

"I have a solemn responsibility to make sure that cases like that are pursued and prosecuted, and I'm pleased the President has been supportive of that," Rosenstein told the Journal.

Rosenstein's future seemed uncertain last month after the New York Times and others reported he secretly suggested recording the President and discussed recruiting Cabinet members to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein has denied the allegations.

"The President knows that I am prepared to do this job as long as he wants me to do this job," Rosenstein told the Journal. "You serve at the pleasure of the President, and there's never been any ambiguity about that in my mind."

"I believe that our department and our office have been appropriately managing that investigation," Rosenstein said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events