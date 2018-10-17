Don McGahn out as White House counsel, sources say

Sources say Wednesday was White House counsel Don McGahn's final day at the White House.
A White House official and a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed his departure to CNN.
McGahn has been planning to leave the White House, but a source told CNN his departure was expedited after President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had selected Patrick Cipollone as his successor.
A source said McGahn had a 20-minute farewell meeting with Trump Wednesday. The source called it a positive departure but both Trump and McGahn recognized it was time for him to go. The source said McGahn didn't want to stay on and the President didn't want him to stay.
The source, "Typically you would have the incumbent stay until the successor was ready to take his place. But in this case McGahn was tired of the President and the President was tired of McGahn".
But another source said McGahn had told people Friday that he hoped to stay on until the midterm election.
