Georgia suffers huge crops losses after Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael's destructive path through Georgia left many farmers with ruined crops or dead animals. The Georgia Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that early estimates put losses at between $2.3 billion and $2.8 billion.
"Georgia has long led in the production of several renowned commodities and now we have the dubious distinction of also leading in the devastation and incredible loss of these prominent crops," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said.
Agriculture departments
Continents and regions
Georgia
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
North America
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
Accidents, disasters and safety
Agriculture
Agriculture, forestry, and commercial fishing
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Crop production
Hurricane Michael
Hurricanes
Natural disasters
Severe weather
Tropical storms
Weather
Much of that devastation was in the timber industry in south Georgia where more than 1 million acres of trees were blown over and losses are about $1 billion.
The news for cotton farmers was just as awful where record yields were expected but the storm left many growers worried they could lose their businesses.
Crop insurance won't be enough for them.
On a recent visit, President Donald Trump sought to reassure growers in Macon.
"We're working on it. You know that, right?" he said on Monday. "You'll be fine."
"It's too bad, what happened to you guys," he said to the farmers toward the end of his visit.
Cotton losses could approach $800 million, depending on what can be salvaged.
Georgia also experienced major losses to its pecan and peanut crops as well as to vegetables such as sweet corn, cucumbers and soybeans.
The storm killed more than 2 million chickens, the agriculture department said.
According to the Center for Agribusiness & Economic Development, the value of Georgia's agriculture products in 2016 was $13.75 billion.
Related Content
- Georgia suffers huge crops losses after Hurricane Michael
- Georgia gubernatorial candidate's huge conflict of interest
- Hurricane Michael strengthens before landfall
- See Hurricane Michael from space
- Trump tours hurricane-ravaged Florida and Georgia
- Cotton farmers say Hurricane Michael stole their crop of a lifetime. It could put them out of business for good
- Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle. It also socked Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia
- Evacuations ordered ahead of Hurricane Michael
- Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 4 storm
- How to stay safe after Hurricane Michael