A fire near a California natural gas pipeline has forced 4,000 to evacuate

A grass fire was threatening an underground natural gas pipeline Thursday in the San Francisco Bay Area, forcing authorities to evacuate about 4,000 people and close an elementary school for the day, officials said.
The fire, which started Wednesday evening in the community of Bay Point, apparently was caused by an electrical power line that fell, according to Chevron Pipe Line Company, which operates the threatened pipeline.
Chevron said it shut down the gas line and worked with firefighters to evacuate the area as a precaution.
The company is "working to reduce pressure in the at-risk gas line," and the venting is producing a loud shrieking noise "that has been described as a jet-engine-like sound" coming from a pipeline facility in the nearby community of Antioch, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
"This is a normal part of the risk-mitigation process. Please do not call 911" about the noise, the fire protection district said on Twitter.
About 4,000 people were evacuated from 1,400 homes, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
The Willow Cove Elementary School in nearby Pittsburg will be closed Thursday because of the fire and evacuations, fire officials said.
The fire was near a valve junction of the Northern California Gas Line, Chevron said.
Evacuation centers were set up at a church and the Bay Point BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) station.
