Man is rescued from a mine shaft

A simple pact among friends saved a man after he fell 100 feet into a mine shaft.
John Waddell, 62, had gone 48 hours without food or water when he was pulled early Thursday from the mine shaft in western Arizona, authorities said.
Waddell had made a deal with his neighbor, Terry Shrader, before he set off on Sunday -- that Shrader would go looking for Waddell if he didn't return by Tuesday, Shrader told CNN affiliate KNXV.
With his friend still not back home, Shrader set off Wednesday to find him.
"As I pulled out my truck I could hear him hollering, 'Help, help!'" he told the station.
Shrader quickly alerted police to Waddell, who'd broken several bones Monday in his fall, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's office personnel pulled out Waddell, who was alert and talking, Enriquez said. The rescue team lowered a medic into the mine shaft, then hoisted out Waddell and airlifted him to receive emergency care for his non-life-threatening injuries.
The mine shaft, near Eagle Eye Road and Mile Post 13, about a 35-minute drive south of Aguila, is marked, KNXV reported.
